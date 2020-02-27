Fans Ecstatic as K-Pop Idols BTS Publish 'On' Music Video Exceeding 10 Mln Views in Just an Hour

The K-pop septet released their seventh studio album "Map of the Soul: 7" featuring their new hit titled "On" on Friday.

The South Korean popular band the Bangtan Boys, known as BTS, have uploaded the official video for their track "On" at midnight February 28 KST which broke the Youtube record by becoming the biggest YouTube Premiere of all time.

The debut attracted more than 10 million viewers in just an hour, and the number continues growing as more and more fans tune in to enjoy the band's music video.

According to an official press release the video is a "symbolic representation of 'ON' to highlight a different kind of charm of the multifaceted band".

The Army, as BTS fans style themselves, rushed to the comment section to express their adoration for the new release.

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, is comprised of V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope. It is a highly successful South Korean boys band that has become a sensation both domestically and worldwide. They have been active since 2013.