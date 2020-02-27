Porn Star Lana Rhoades Has Been Contacted by High-Profile Footballer… but Why?

PornHub queen Lana Rhoades has previously claimed that she was “tired of being alone” and was hoping to find her soulmate soon. According to the star’s recent confession, she might be on just the right track.

A video posted on YouTube by Lana Rhoades’ friend and long-rumoured boyfriend Mike Majlak has revealed some shocking details about the porn star’s personal life. During a filmed conversation with her friends Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn, Rhoades confirmed that she has recently been receiving direct messages (DMs) on Instagram from a high-profile football player who has 43 million followers, as well as a multiple-million contract.

“She got DM'd by a soccer player who has an $80million contract”, Majlak was seen as saying on camera.

“He has 43 million followers”, the porn star added.

“Wait, who is it?”, one of the friends rushed to ask her but the video was cut shortly after that.

Several social media users soon initiated an online investigation guessing who the secret football celebrity could be.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Lana Rhoades (@lanarhoades) 12 Фев 2020 в 1:25 PST

Rhoades’ admirer might be too late though. During the gathering, the adult film actress also told her friends that she and Majlak were now “exclusively dating” after several bumpy passes. However, it was not clear from the video whether this was a genuine statement or just a part of the joke.

In 2019, Lana Rhoades, 23, was been recognised as PornHub’s most-searched-for performer. Nevertheless, the celebrity also later revealed that she was “tired of being alone” and was hoping that the right person, both a good friend and a passionate lover, would soon “come around”.

At that time, Rhoades did not mention anything about her future soulmate’s sports preferences, so he might turn out to be a badminton champion as well.