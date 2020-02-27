Oops! The Exact Moment Britney Spears Breaks Her Foot Captured on Video

Last week, American pop icon Britney Spears was spotted with a medical boot and many wondered what could have happened to the singer. Spears later not only revealed the story behind her injury, but even managed to capture it on film.

“I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot”, Britney Spears told her nearly 24-million followers on Instagram as she shared a clip that caught the exact moment the musician broke her foot during a dance practice.

“And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here”, she added. “Sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!”

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Britney Spears (@britneyspears) 26 Фев 2020 в 2:23 PST

The teenage icon of the late 90s is seen in the video dancing in a light crop top, supposedly in her home studio. As horrific as it is, the sound of her bone breaking could even be heard towards the end of the clip, as she is seen falling down on the floor.

The 38-year-old was spotted in Los Angeles with a cast on last week, as her boyfriend Sam Asghari rushed to explain what had happened to his better half. In a soulful Instagram post Asghari said that it was Spears’ metatarsal bone that had broken and wished his sweetheart “the best recovery”.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl”, Asghari said. “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing”.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Sam Asghari (@samasghari) 18 Фев 2020 в 10:46 PST

According to reports, Asghari is a personal trainer of Iranian origin. The couple has been seeing each other since meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music clip in 2016.

Spears remains the best-selling teenage artist of all time with her iconic hits “…Baby One More Time” and “Oops!... I Did It Again”.