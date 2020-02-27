Supermodel Heidi Klum Posts an Intimate Image of Herself With Husband

The 46-year-old judge of the show America’s Got Talent dated the star of German band Tokyo Hotel for 15 months, before the happy coupled tied the knot at a private ceremony, held on a yacht in Italy.

Supermodel Heidi Klum has shared an intimate photo of herself and husband Tom Kaulitz on her Instagram account. The photo shows the couple lying shirtless in bed with Kaulitz, who is 16 youngers than his spouse nuzzling Klum’s neck. The caption to the photo read: "Late start to my day. I Love you Tom".

Klum’s followers praised the model and her husband and wished them a happy marriage and judging by the model’s recent interview with People magazine her marriage with star of Tokyo Hotel is indeed happy.

"He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life. For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with, someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner", the supermodel told the magazine.

Klum was married twice before she tied the knot with Tom Kaulitz. In 1997, she married stylist Ric Ripino and five years later the couple divorced. In 2005, Klum married British singer Seal with whom she had three children. The couple divorced in 2012.