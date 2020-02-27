Bollywood Star Salman Khan Shows His ‘Being Human’ Side, Adopts Flood-Hit Village in Maharashtra

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has not only earned the tag of one of the most bankable actors in the movie business with films like “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun”, “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, and “Wanted” but is also appreciated for his humanitarian work through his Mumbai-based charity foundation “Being Human”.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has provided education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in India through his foundation “Being Human”, has now adopted flood-hit villages located in the Indian state of Maharashtra, and promises to rebuild the homes of villagers.

Hundreds of thousands of people were affected in 2019 after floods left five districts of Maharashtra state inundated, prompting authorities to evacuate nearly 400,000 people, as per media reports.

The superstar will rebuild Maharashtra's Khidrapur village, located in Kolhapur district which was severely damaged in the 2019 floods. The “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” will work along with the Gurugram-based (located in Delhi/NCR) company, Elan Group, to complete the project.

In the past, the actor’s foundation adopted 200 drought-hit villages in Maharashtra.

As far as his upcoming film projects, Salman is currently shooting “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” directed by Prabhudheva.