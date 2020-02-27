Bollywood Star Salman Khan Shows His ‘Being Human’ Side, Adopts Flood-Hit Village in Maharashtra

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has provided education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in India through his foundation “Being Human”, has now adopted flood-hit villages located in the Indian state of Maharashtra, and promises to rebuild the homes of villagers.
Hundreds of thousands of people were affected in 2019 after floods left five districts of Maharashtra state inundated, prompting authorities to evacuate nearly 400,000 people, as per media reports.
The superstar will rebuild Maharashtra's Khidrapur village, located in Kolhapur district which was severely damaged in the 2019 floods. The “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” will work along with the Gurugram-based (located in Delhi/NCR) company, Elan Group, to complete the project.
I wish the ELAN GROUP the very best for their sincere and noble gesture in having adopted, 2019 flood affected Khidrapur village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. They have adopted the village in Maharashtra to rebuild their homes. @elangroup_official @akash_kap @ravishkapoor84
In the past, the actor’s foundation adopted 200 drought-hit villages in Maharashtra.
As far as his upcoming film projects, Salman is currently shooting “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” directed by Prabhudheva.
