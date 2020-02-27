'Do You Love Me’: Sexy Bollywood Siren Disha Patani to Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff

New Delhi (Sputnik): Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are one of the few couples in Bollywood who have never shared their admiration for each other openly and publicly. According to reports, they are very much in love and are inseparable, however, they maintain they’re just good friends.

Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who are rumoured to be dating each other, showed their lovable chemistry in a new Bollywood song titled “Do You Love Me” that was released on Thursday. It is from the film “Baaghi 3” in which the actor plays the lead role and Disha makes a cameo with the latest track.

The song is the official licensed version of a Lebanese hit of the same name by a band called The Bendali Family that became famous in the 1970s and 1980s.

The video from “Baaghi 3” has a dance club setting. Disha, shows off some sensuous moves looking splendid in a sequined outfit in the track sung by Nikhita Gandhi. Tiger Shroff makes an appearance in the middle of the song.

Social media users were also smitten by Disha's "killer dance" in the song.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor plays the female lead in the film directed by Ahmed Khan.

Both Tiger and Disha worked together in Bollywood film "Baaghi 2".