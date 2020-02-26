US Taxpayers Wondering What ‘Grifter Barbie’ Ivanka Is Doing in India

Ivanka Trump has this time accompanied her Dad - along with First Lady Melania and husband, real estate tycoon-turned adviser Jared Kushner - to New Delhi, where POTUS headed to talk trade with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Trump is known to fancy taking his extended family on foreign trips, even more so since his eldest daughter Ivanka has long been a senior White House aide, like her husband Jared.

However, some destinations that the Trump clan heads to altogether puzzle (to say the least) American citizens. There are even those individuals that appear to take the matter really close to heart.

The other day, a storm of reactions ensued as Ivanka posted a picture of herself with the Taj Mahal in the background, while on a presidential visit to India.

“Oh look, another free trip for #NepotismBarbie! So glad that we the taxpayers are helping you see the world and make business deals to fatten your pocketbook!” one exclaimed, with many echoing the sentiment:

Why are you even there? — Kerry (Wed. 2/26, #Phillies vs. Twins, 1:05 PM ⚾) (@jskj9121) February 24, 2020

Same question I had, why??? — Nancy A Nix (@nnix_46Xin) February 26, 2020

“Grifter Barbie” splashing out tax dollars has made a real leitmotiv in the comments below Ivanka’s post:

I see our tax dollars are being spent oh so frivolously. #GrifterBarbie — Helef (@luvtheusa76) February 24, 2020

Hey Ivanka, Another FREE VACATION for YOU on the American Taxpayer? pic.twitter.com/poUz8wcwRp — BLIP (@blackhat_1) February 25, 2020

“Who denies free cost trip?” another jeered.

who denies free cost trip! — HardWell (@kachchh) February 25, 2020

“Because she will [be] the next president after trump [sic]. She has [the] right to be there”, a third dropped a sobering remark.

“To re-establish trade and peace agreements with an old and vital ally of America’s”, another attempted to answer tonnes of “why” questions.

“Why are Americans having to pay for this extra baggage?” a different netizen queried.