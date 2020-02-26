Hillary Clinton Dummy Strangling Jeffrey Epstein Spotted at Mardi Gras in New Orleans - Video

Epstein’s death by suicide in August of last year prompted many conspiracy theories, which suggest that Epstein was killed by his powerful friends, among them former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Donald Trump, who allegedly feared that the disgraced financier might implicate them in the sex scandal.

A float with Hillary Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein dummies was spotted in New Orleans at the Mardi Gras festival last week. The float featured Clinton strangling Epstein and a big placard, which showed the gallows and a sign: "Epstein didn’t kill himself". Another sign read: "If I ever cease to live".

​The float was followed by several people dressed like the disgraced financier. They wore orange prison jumpsuits and grey wigs with nooses on their necks. A man dressed as president Donald Trump was even spotted in a crowd of Epsteins.

The float was followed by the “Swinging Epsteins" that consisted of a bunch of convicted Jeffreys walking down the street with nooses around their necks. pic.twitter.com/NLlfMH3x3z — Paul Blair (@gopaulblair) February 22, 2020

​Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July of 2019 on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. He didn’t live to see his trial as he hanged himself on 10 August.

The circumstances of his death have raised many questions. According to authorities, he previously tried to kill himself and was found unconscious on a floor. After this botched attempt to take his own life he was placed on a suicide watch, but for some reason days later he was taken off of it.

After his death authorities found that out that prison officials violated several instructions. They didn’t place Epstein in a cell with another inmate and guards, who were responsible for checking on him, were allegedly sleeping. Video of his first suicide attempt was deleted due to unspecified technical error.

Epstein’s death also sparked numerous conspiracy theories that the disgraced financier didn’t kill himself and escaped prison with the help of his powerful friends , among whom were presidents, prime ministers, and royals

Others suggest that those same friends killed Epstein as they feared he could have exposed their secrets. Among the most popular theories is that the banker was killed by the Clintons.

Bill Clinton, former president of the United States and husband of Hillary Clinton, travelled on Epstein’s private jet dubbed the “Lolita Express“ and reportedly visited his private island, where Epstein allegedly abused his victims.

In an interview with New York magazine in 2002, Bill said via his spokesman that Epstein was “a highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist”. After the Epstein scandal broke Clinton’s spokesman said the president and Epstein hadn't spoken in over a decade and the president knew nothing about Epstein’s terrible crimes.