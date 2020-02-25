Watch Chinese Village Inspector Perform Kung Fu to Block Visit to Coronavirus Quarantine Zone

A volunteer has gone -or rather jumped - to great lengths to keep a locked-up area secure, for fear of the further spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

A Chinese officer has been recorded resorting to a martial arts stunt to prevent a villager from entering the area locked down due to a coronavirus flare-up.

Footage shows a male resident pulling up to the red ribbon indicating a no-go zone, wishing to cross the blockade, “just for a short while, to go home and have a look”, but he had to step back and drive away on his bike when a volunteer security guard screams and performs a backflip, before thrusting his leg in a spinning kick.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Shandong Province, in eastern China judging by the heavy local accent the failed visitor spoke with in the clip.

The village reportedly self-imposed a quarantine amid the deadly epidemic, which has to date killed 2,705 people and infected over 80,326 people around the world.