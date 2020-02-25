Not Box Office Success: Bollywood Superstar Reveals What Makes Him Really Happy

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a career spanning over three decades, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has impressed his fans with several blockbusters including “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun”, “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, and “Wanted”. He is also one of the highest paid Indian celebrities in the world according to Forbes.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the most loved stars in the Hindi film industry. The actor, who also runs an NGO named “Being Human”, said the success or failure of a film gives him temporary joy or pain but his true happiness lies in looking at smiling kids.

“The thing that gives me the most amount of joy or happiness is when I hear that this kid had this really complicated surgery, he had this complicated heart condition and there was only 5 percent chance of the kid living. And the doctors had done a marvelous job and they have saved the life of that kid. There is no better pleasure than that and I really mean this. Films do well, films don’t do well. But this is something that when a kid like this survives it gives me the maximum amount of happiness", the actor said in an interview with Indian entertainment website Pinkvilla.

The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in “Dabangg 3” in which he played the character of a cop, is currently shooting his next project “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” directed by Prabhudheva. Bollywood’s glamour diva Disha Patani and actor Randeep Hooda will also play prominent roles in the film.