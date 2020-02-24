Netizens Roast Trump’s Poorly Phrased Hindi Tweets, Recommend He Hire a Translator

New Delhi: (Sputnik): As Day 1 of US President Donald Trump’s visit comes to a close amid widespread media attention on, netizens are having a field day online. From tweeting about Modi and Trump’s hugs to the latter’s signature at Sabarmati Ashram, it was quite a day for the Twitterati to put their creative juices to work.

US President Donald Trump’s visit holds strategic importance for India but it has also brought a big opportunity for many netizens to have a memes fest.

After making fun of his signatures and the ‘chemistry’ between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump during their hugs, a section of netizens went on to roast the latter about his tweets in Hindi.

President Trump started tweeting in Hindi from the moment he left for India. His first tweet came about being on the way to India, followed by tweets during the 'Namaste Trump' event and on India-US friendship.

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

​Trump’s intent might have been right but the tweets in Hindi did not impress the netizens much as they seemed more like a word-for-word translation of English into Hindi.

because nothing says "some flunky cut and pasted this from google translate" more than tweeting gibberish such as "with goodwill and love so that we can symbolize our desire and expand our partnership and incredible" — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 24, 2020 ​Someone disable his Google Translate https://t.co/H8IV47lkwo

Stop using Google translate. At least you could have hired someone who knew Hindi, to write tweets for you https://t.co/z4QTNu0wVk — ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ (@akdwaaz) February 24, 2020

@StateDept @USAndIndia Please hire people who know #Hindi well in all its forms ifyou want your #President’s tweets to be taken seriously in Hindi. What #DonalTrump has tweeted is actually someone’s shoddy job of using Google Translate, perhaps. Convoluted & half-baked sentences. https://t.co/lSdKTA16bc — Ruchika Talwar (@RuchikaTalwar) February 24, 2020

मैं इसी लिए भारत आया हूँ, सद्भावना और प्रेम के साथ ताकि हम अपनी अभिलाषा प्रतीक अपनी सांझेदारी और अविश्वसनीय विस्तार सकें l pic.twitter.com/gywJmRek1Y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

​Now all eyes are on Tuesday to see if Trump will be tweeting similar statements.

On Tuesday, Trump flew from Gujarat in the afternoon to Uttar Pradesh in the evening to see the Taj Mahal, and has just arrived in New Delhi, where he will remain for high-level talks. The signing of a defense deal and discussions on a trade deal are believed to be on the table.