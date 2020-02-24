‘Hindu Terrorist’ Tweet by Bollywood Writer Annoys Netizens Who Call for Film's Boycott

New Delhi (Sputnik): “Takht” is one of the most anticipated films by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. It has grabbed attention for a star cast that includes some of the greatest names in the Hindi film industry including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vicky Kaushal.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming film "Takht" has now made headlines for all the wrong reasons after a controversial tweet by the film's writer Hussain Haidry about Hindus.

Though Haidry's Twitter account has been blocked, screenshots of his tweets with the words "Hindu terrorists" have gone viral, with people slamming him for allegedly defaming Hindus.

Just see his mentality ,

He is a Hindu hater and now @DharmaMovies is appointing him in their upcoming movie @TakhtTheMovie ,

What do they want to show or make as a outcome ?🤨

He should be expelled right now #BoycottTakht @Tejasvi_Surya @TajinderBagga @DrKumarVishwas pic.twitter.com/2y3v3jnGAm — Subodh Jaiswal (@Subodh39050567) February 24, 2020

​The hashtag #BoycottTakht is also trending on Twitter with social media users asking Karan Johar to remove Haidry from the team of "Takht", or else they would boycott the period drama.

#BoycottTakht

RT if you are boycotting this movie.



Dear @karanjohar mark my words your journey won't be exiting from now onwards.

Guys this coward writer of the film has crossed all his limits and has been patronised by Karan Johar. pic.twitter.com/ccdkIEBj3d — Barkha Trehan (@barkhatrehan16) February 24, 2020

​Some social media users even feel that the writer has no right to live in India:

@karanjohar

You writer is not supposed to live in India

And you give him film for raising voice against hindu

We all boycott your Takht🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#BoycottTakht pic.twitter.com/9qoDd2Clxg — Ritik Bhadauria #ASIM SQUAD (@BhadauriaRitik) February 24, 2020

Bollywood needs to be sent a strong message that those days are bygone when you can abuse this country and still enjoy the laurels. Bollywood will have to leave Islamic agenda of chaos and Dar-ul-Haram. Stop the Taqqiyya! #BoycottTakht #WelcomeTrump #RadicalIslamicTerrorism https://t.co/Vlajspw3s2 — BabaYashaswi (@BabaYashaswi) February 24, 2020

​"Takht" tells the story of Mughal rivalry between Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. Set for release in 2021, the film is slated to revolve around how a brother gets ditched by his brother for the want of Power (Takht).