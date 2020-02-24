‘Hindu Terrorist’ Tweet by Bollywood Writer Annoys Netizens Who Call for Film's Boycott

Filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming film "Takht" has now made headlines for all the wrong reasons after a controversial tweet by the film's writer Hussain Haidry about Hindus.
Though Haidry's Twitter account has been blocked, screenshots of his tweets with the words "Hindu terrorists" have gone viral, with people slamming him for allegedly defaming Hindus.
Just see his mentality ,— Subodh Jaiswal (@Subodh39050567) February 24, 2020
He is a Hindu hater and now @DharmaMovies is appointing him in their upcoming movie @TakhtTheMovie ,
What do they want to show or make as a outcome ?🤨
He should be expelled right now #BoycottTakht @Tejasvi_Surya @TajinderBagga @DrKumarVishwas pic.twitter.com/2y3v3jnGAm
The hashtag #BoycottTakht is also trending on Twitter with social media users asking Karan Johar to remove Haidry from the team of "Takht", or else they would boycott the period drama.
#BoycottTakht— Barkha Trehan (@barkhatrehan16) February 24, 2020
RT if you are boycotting this movie.
Dear @karanjohar mark my words your journey won't be exiting from now onwards.
Guys this coward writer of the film has crossed all his limits and has been patronised by Karan Johar. pic.twitter.com/ccdkIEBj3d
Some social media users even feel that the writer has no right to live in India:
@karanjohar— Ritik Bhadauria #ASIM SQUAD (@BhadauriaRitik) February 24, 2020
You writer is not supposed to live in India
And you give him film for raising voice against hindu
We all boycott your Takht🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#BoycottTakht pic.twitter.com/9qoDd2Clxg
Bollywood needs to be sent a strong message that those days are bygone when you can abuse this country and still enjoy the laurels. Bollywood will have to leave Islamic agenda of chaos and Dar-ul-Haram. Stop the Taqqiyya! #BoycottTakht #WelcomeTrump #RadicalIslamicTerrorism https://t.co/Vlajspw3s2— BabaYashaswi (@BabaYashaswi) February 24, 2020
These jokers @karanjohar & @DharmaMovies use @HussainHaidari as a writer for thier movie #Takht. Who abuses, Hinduism &Hindusthan— Nimmi Kanojia (@KanojiaNimmi) February 24, 2020
#Takht
#BoycottTakht
@SwamiGeetika
lyricist Hussain Haidry urges people to beat up upper caste Hindus https://t.co/sEA3u616KF
"Takht" tells the story of Mughal rivalry between Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. Set for release in 2021, the film is slated to revolve around how a brother gets ditched by his brother for the want of Power (Takht).
All comments
Show new comments (0)