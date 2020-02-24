Bollywood Actor Promises to Make Donald Trump Eat Indian Street Food in Since-Deleted Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump arrived in the city of Ahmedabad on Monday as a part of his two-day visit to India, accompanied by First Lady Melania and his daughter Ivanka. During his first official speech as a part of the mega event “Namaste Trump”, he applauded Bollywood for providing joy to moviegoers.

Several Bollywood celebrities including actor Varun Dhawan couldn't keep calm as US President Donald Trump made his first official visit to India on Monday morning.

In a now-deleted video published on the the actor’s Instagram page, Varun shared his plans to make the US President eat Indian street food and also announced that POTUS will be visiting his house.

Wearing a US national flag-themed outfit, the actor shared a fun conversation with one of his close friends.

When Varun's friend says "I've heard Donald is coming to India," the actor responds: "How dare you? Call him Donald Sir."

Varun's friend further asks "Do you know him?" to which Varun says: "What do you mean know him? He is my childhood friend."

Towards the end of the video, he stated that "Donald Sahab (sir) is coming to our house and we have ordered his favourite 'Pav Bhaj'" from Shiv Sagar (a fast food joint), which he will enjoy with us."

On the first day of his India visit, Donald Trump addressed a mega event at the Motera Stadium for the “Namaste Trump” event. He is presently heading to Agrato see the Taj Mahal, which is sometimes called the monument of love.