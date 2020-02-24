Twitter Floods With Shaky Handwriting Memes After Trump Signs Visitors' Book in Gandhi's Ashram

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump is on a two-day visit to India accompanied by First Lady Melania and his daughter Ivanka . He was scheduled to address the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad and before visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Immediately after US President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sabarmati Ashram, Twitter was flooded with tweets about Trump’s signature. The Ashram is dedicated to former Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi

Trump thanked Modi while signing the visitors' book at the Ashram and mentioned him as his friend. But some netizens pointed out that Trump failed to mention anything about the Ashram itself or about Mahatma Gandhi, while others compared his style of writing to doctors’ handwriting.

Trump wrote: "To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank you for this wonderful visit."

I showed Trump's signature to my pharmacist, he gave me medicines for 3 days. #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/s40bMyUgip — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 24, 2020

Trump's signature looks like his heartbeat everytime Modi hugs him. #TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/EEr20qMyxM — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 24, 2020

Signatures signify Trump Towers 😊 https://t.co/lcOmC5CRk7 — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) February 24, 2020

Once in childhood I did same signature like Donald trump but that time my friend called me a potential doctor .#NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/DjwrmYmAIu — JOSH ⚡🇮🇳 (@NobitakaDost) February 24, 2020

Trump's signature starts and ends with Trump Towers. pic.twitter.com/fkvfBgqmzj — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) February 24, 2020

Trump's signature can only be decoded by a neurologist.#TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/6c6jkM8xTb — The Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) February 24, 2020

​Trump and Modi garlanded Mahatma Gandhi’s picture while at the Ashram. Trump and Melania even tried their hands at the spinning wheel, which Mahatma Gandhi was fond of using to weave fabric. However, Trump's daughter Ivanka did not visit the Ashram.

After participating in the Namaste Trump event at the newly built cricket stadium in Ahmedabad in the afternoon, both leaders will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra.

India and the US are expected to sign a $3 Billion defense deal in New Delhi tomorrow and are expected to discuss a possible trade deal.