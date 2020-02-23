Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Performance During Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Kim Kardashian West shared videos on her Instagram Story of Bieber giving an intimate performance of Marvin Sapp's song "Never Would Have Made It" while performing with West's Sunday Service Choir.

Bieber, who recently dropped his fifth album, ‘Changes’, has long expressed interest in performing at one of West's weekly Sunday Service gospel gatherings and now the wish has come true. Although the clips posted by Kardashian only show the back of the pop star's head, his voice is easily recognizable and his Instagram account is also tagged.

Kanye and his Sunday Service Choir remade Roddy Ricch's The Box and Ballin' into Gospel music🙏 pic.twitter.com/b0FEDYtCKB — V-ROB (@vrob330) February 23, 2020

The gospel hit Bieber performed was earlier remixed by Teyana Taylor on her album that Kanye West produced.

West's Sunday Service also featured the rapper's choir singing praises over music by Roddy Ricch ("The Box," "Ballin'") and Nas ("Everything"), among others.