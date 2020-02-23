Polite Hackers Break into NCT 127's Official Twitter Account

The K-Pop stars NCT 127’s Twitter account was hacked by the OurMine hackers, who left a rather friendly notification for the group to be careful about their internet security.

OurMine has already hacked accounts of various celebrities including Mark Zuckerberg, Sundair Pichai (Google CEO), Jack Dorsey (Twitter founder) and John Hanke (Pokemon GO creator). The white hat hackers group usually doesn’t change the account information, breaking in only to remind people to be more careful about their account security and advertise their hacking services.

© Photo : Twitter The screenshot of NCT 127 official twitter page, hacked by OurMine

Fans were both concerned by and made fun of the hacking, posting their memes and reactions in #NCTHack, joking mostly about how the hacking could be related to the group’s plans to release a new album.

Me looking under the #NCTHack hashtag for the memes as well as laughing at the whole situation pic.twitter.com/3pC4F2LNxI — Seri ᵂᶦᵗʰ ˡᵘᵛ (@nsfwktae) February 23, 2020

​

this whole trend is like 99% Nctzens laughing their ass off and 1% Nctzens who are genuinely worried for the boys

#NCTHack pic.twitter.com/3CE3uev5lU — ᴛɪɴʏᴀɴɪᴍᴇʙᴏʏ⁷☻ (@134340Cosmic) February 23, 2020

​

so which one of y’all clicked that email link for pornhub #NCTHack pic.twitter.com/lIAWzZ0m1R — 📌 pinned (@softmangs) February 23, 2020

​

maybe if sm gave winwin lines they wouldnt get hacked :) #ncthack pic.twitter.com/KenaXeztUe — ‎¯ࡇ¯ (@yeojies) February 23, 2020

​