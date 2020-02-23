Polite Hackers Break into NCT 127's Official Twitter Account

OurMine has already hacked accounts of various celebrities including Mark Zuckerberg, Sundair Pichai (Google CEO), Jack Dorsey (Twitter founder) and John Hanke (Pokemon GO creator). The white hat hackers group usually doesn’t change the account information, breaking in only to remind people to be more careful about their account security and advertise their hacking services.
Fans were both concerned by and made fun of the hacking, posting their memes and reactions in #NCTHack, joking mostly about how the hacking could be related to the group’s plans to release a new album.
Me looking under the #NCTHack hashtag for the memes as well as laughing at the whole situation pic.twitter.com/3pC4F2LNxI— Seri ᵂᶦᵗʰ ˡᵘᵛ (@nsfwktae) February 23, 2020
Wayv after hearing they got hacked #NCTHack pic.twitter.com/Z7bufju7FZ— 𝐛𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐢 (@ang3lusts) February 23, 2020
this whole trend is like 99% Nctzens laughing their ass off and 1% Nctzens who are genuinely worried for the boys— ᴛɪɴʏᴀɴɪᴍᴇʙᴏʏ⁷☻ (@134340Cosmic) February 23, 2020
#NCTHack pic.twitter.com/3CE3uev5lU
so which one of y’all clicked that email link for pornhub #NCTHack pic.twitter.com/lIAWzZ0m1R— 📌 pinned (@softmangs) February 23, 2020
maybe if sm gave winwin lines they wouldnt get hacked :) #ncthack pic.twitter.com/KenaXeztUe— ¯ࡇ¯ (@yeojies) February 23, 2020
