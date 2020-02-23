Trump Retweets Surreal Bollywood Movie Edit Ahead of His Visit to India

While the US President is expecting a raucous welcome on his first official state visit to India on Monday and Tuesday, he treated his Twitter followers with an obscure video showing him as a Bollywood hero.

The video Trump retweeted shows the head of the US president edited to the torso of the movie character, riding a horse and battling armies, while also interacting with other members of the Trump family edited in the same way – for example lifting “Jared” and “Ivanka” on his shoulders.

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

The US president is expected to be greeted with parades upon his arrival, starting with Monday’s 14-mile motorcade through Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat, the stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both Modi and Trump are expected to hold a 100,000-person rally at Motera Stadium.

The visit is aiming to help the two countries push forward talks about a new US-India trade deal. Earlier reports suggested Trump is expected to announce a deal to sell $3.5 billion worth of helicopters and other defence equipment to India’s military.

“The President is going to India as a demonstration of the strong and enduring ties between our two countries,” the White House said.