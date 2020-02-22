'You Guys Won, Leave Us Alone': Netizens Exasperated by Prospects of New Storm Falling Upon Britain

While some social media users expressed their disappointment at the likelihood of yet another stormy weekend, others argued that the storm everyone has been talking about hasn’t even been officially named yet.

It seems that the United Kingdom just can’t catch a break lately when it comes to the weather, as while the country has already endured the ravages of storms Clara and Dennis earlier this month, it appears that yet another one, Storm Ellen, now appears to be looming on the horizon – and the social media crowd is none too pleased about it.

As news of the advancing calamity spread across the online audience, quite a few people made it clear that yet another storm is probably the last thing they need right now.

Wait, so yet ANOTHER UK Storm? I just about had enough of storm Ciara and Storm Dennis (he was really bad). Like are these storms playing some sort of relay race with our lives? 🤔. You guys won okay, leave us alone #StormEllen pic.twitter.com/e0uwiHNgUJ — TheWriter'sOtherSis (@EmilyBakosi) February 22, 2020

​Some even suggested alternative names for the invading weather phenomenon.

We've had #StormCiara #StormDennis and #StormEllen over the last few weeks. Are we absolutely certain that it isn't just the same guy, Storm Arsehole? — Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) February 22, 2020

​And a number of people wondered why the recent storms seem to arrive in weekends.

Wait... It looks like we have a Storm every Weekend now...Do they have a 9-5 during weekdays? 😂 Anyway I’m ready! #StormEllen pic.twitter.com/2xGT5hEsEG — KC (@MissDJKC) February 22, 2020

I can’t remember the last time we didn’t have a storm visiting for the weekend? #StormEllen pic.twitter.com/OmuVWeSjTH — Bongo's R&R Chillis (@BongosRockNRoll) February 22, 2020

Do storms only work weekends? What do they do during the week?

So many questions....#StormEllen — Andy Hart (@onedart_) February 22, 2020

​There were also those, however, who insisted that Storm Ellen hasn’t even been officially named yet.

I see #StormEllen is trending once again..



Storm Ellen has NOT been officially named yet❗️



Yes there will be some wet and windy weather over the coming days especially to start next week but as of yet there is NO storm Ellen! — Weather Updates (@Weather_Nathan) February 22, 2020