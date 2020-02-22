Watch: Glowing UFO Filmed Gliding Back and Forth in Sky Over Missouri

Unlike most unidentified flying objects that fly in a straight line or in a curve, the one filmed hovering in the sky near St. Charles displayed an unusual behaviour and appeared to have pulled off a loop.

Mesmerising footage of a UFO sighting in Missouri shows what appears to be a glowing disk-shaped object gliding across the sky in a highly unusual pattern (click here to watch).

The 21-second video was shared by a Reddit user on Friday; the poster said it was filmed near the town of St. Charles in Missouri, the 18th-highest American state in terms of UFO sightings per capita.

The object is seen flying leftwards before it makes a U-turn and moves back toward the initial direction, as if it were making a loop.

One commenter interpreted the mystery object as a consumer drone, but the person who filmed the video replied: “I’m not sure but I zoomed in on the object, and it appears to be wobbling or flipping end over end.”