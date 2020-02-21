Bollywood Diva Shilpa Shetty Welcomes Baby Girl Allegedly Delivered Via Surrogate Mum

New Delhi (Sputnik): One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty, tasted success in the film industry with films like “Phir Milenge” and “Baazigar”, but put her acting career on hold after giving birth to her son Viaan in 2012. However, she has kept herself busy with inspiring videos of healthy lifestyles through her Yoga DVDs.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is married to businessman Raj Kundra, has announced the birth of their second child on Twitter. They've named her “Samisha Shetty Kundra”.

Shilpa shared a picture of the hands of the newborn and wrote, "Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah. Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: 15 February 2020. Junior SSK in the house."

The actress went on to explain the meaning of the name of the newborn.

"Sa in Sanskrit is 'to have', and Misha in Russian stands for 'someone like God'. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings. Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra,” she wrote. In Russian, Misha is a friendly word for bear.

🧿𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝘁𝘁𝘆 𝗞𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮🧿

Born: February 15, 2020

~

Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤

~

Ecstatic parents:

Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra#SamishaShettyKundra #daughter #MahaShivratri pic.twitter.com/ClH9AAO4rR — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) February 21, 2020

There is no confirmation from Shilpa or her husband on whether they opted for surrogacy or adopted their daughter, something which has set a major storm online:

Ma’am we didn’t know you were expecting a child until this day! Congratulations to you and your family!!!🎉💐💕 — Sonia Sharma (@shonanuj) February 21, 2020

Rather than promoting surrogacy, v would HV loved u more if u would HV adopted an orphan as ur second baby. However, congratulations. Stay blessed 🙏 — Kanchan Shukla (@kskanchanks) February 21, 2020

Congratulations @TheShilpaShetty Ma'am, this is a wonderful surprise, great, how have you maintained yourself during this period??? Awesome.. — Madhubanti Ghosh Sen (@MadhubantiSen) February 21, 2020

​