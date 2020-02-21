'Apes Turning Into Human Beings': Tailless Simian Leads the Way for Man – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): According to evolutionary biologists, humans are most closely related to the great apes, who sometimes appear to be more humane than us.

Of all the members of the animal kingdom, apes share the most recent common ancestors with humans; and this recent video on Twitter has left some netizens commenting that we may not necessarily be the best of the bunch.

​In the video, which has been circulating on social media, an ape can be seen leading the way for a man and giving him a hand to help him climb a wooden construction, and netizens cannot stop admiring the intelligence level shown by the friendly primate.

We all evolved from apes & admit that we are like apes....

But the problem is that we seldom realise that we are apes & in many aspects we are inferior to them🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UZAxEry9on — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 21, 2020

Has anyone seen Apes turn into Human beings ??? — Satya prem ganesh (@S_P_Ganesh) February 21, 2020

Intelligence level is really high in apes — Suraj Sahoo (@The_Suraj_Sahoo) February 21, 2020

