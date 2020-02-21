Bollywood Diva Katrina Kaif Loves Priyanka Chopra's Plunging Grammy Gown

New Delhi (Sputnik): Actress Priyanka Chopra offered a glimpse of her sartorial fashion choices with her bold Ralph & Russo ivory kimono outfit on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys at Los Angeles Staples Center. The gown with the plunging neckline, which was cut to her navel, displaying her belly ring, elicited mixed reactions on social media.

Priyanka Chopra rocked her all-white gown with a ‘V’ neck which stretched all the way to her belly at the 2020 Grammys. While many applauded her for flaunting this bold outfit, she also attracted hate mongers on social media for wearing something that was “too revealing”.

Now, however, Priyanka has the support of her Bollywood rival Katrina Kaif, who said that her colleague looked stunning on the red carpet in her gorgeous white gown.

“I honestly have no idea what anyone else said about Priyanka’s outfit but I saw the outfit and I thought she looked beautiful in that outfit. I thought she looked absolutely stunning. So, I don’t know what anyone else said but I don’t think they saw the picture properly,” Katrina said in an interview to the Times Of India.

Katrina was not the first actress to come out in support of Priyanka, as previously other Bollywood stars like Disha Patani and Hina Khan too expressed their admiration for the “controversial” dress.

Priyanka, who gained international popularity with her lead role in the American TV series “Quantico”, is currently in the final negotiations of working on "Matrix 4".