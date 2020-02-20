Video: Small Jet Catches Fire, Skids Down Runway at US Airport

Dramatic video footage shared online shows the moment a plane skidded down a runway while being engulfed in flames at the Daytona Beach International Airport in Florida on Thursday afternoon.

The footage was captured by an eyewitness and shared on the Yelvington Jet Aviation Facebook page. The non-commercial craft involved in the incident was described as a Cessna Citation Mustang. A video of the incident shows fire engulfing the plane even after it comes to a halt on the runway.

​Two people were aboard the craft, but the incident did not result in any injuries. The incident ultimately forced some runways at the airport to be shut down while work crews removed the plane and inspected the area.

The cause behind the accident is yet unknown.

Following the incident, the Daytona Beach International Airport’s Twitter account tweeted that passengers should check with their airlines for updates on their flights.

A Delta Air Lines flight was diverted to Palm Beach, Florida, and an American Airlines flight was diverted to Charlotte, North Carolina, as a result of the shuttered runways, airport spokesperson Joanne Magley confirmed, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The airport also opened a secondary runway at around 5 p.m. local time on Thursday for commercial and other flights.