Give Peace A Chance: Footballer Gets Bitten on Penis While Attempting to Stop Post Match Brawl

Emmanuel Saling, of the Moselle football district said the disciplinary committee had to call an expert witness before deciding on punishment. He added that blame for altercation was more or less shared.

A football player was handed a five-year ban for biting his opponent’s penis after tensions during the game resulted in a post-match brawl. The incident occurred during the game between the Treville and Soetrich football clubs. Players from both teams started the fight, which a player from Treville tried to break up. However, his peacemaking mission was unsuccessful as a player from Soetrich bit him below the belt.

According to French media, the injured player required 10 stitches and had to take four days off work. But his misfortune did not end there. For some reason, he was suspended for six months for his role in the brawl, while his club was fined 200 euros and handed a two-point deduction for not reacting properly when the fight broke out.