It’s Delicious! Massive Python Swallows Pet Cat in Queensland – Video

A snake catcher was called in by a family in Queensland after they found a three-metre python that had swallowed their pet cat.

The reptile was found curled up behind a box. "That's a pretty big cat and a pretty big snake", he says in the video.

The python had a huge bulge in its belly after swallowing the pet.