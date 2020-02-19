Wait for it! Camera Records Ultimate Footage After it Went Crashing from Plane - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The video footage recorded from a camera, dropping out of a plane, is sure to give you a real-time experience of how it feels to fall from a plane. But turns out, it is more exciting than one would imagine.

A skydiver was prepping to for a thrilling experience when unexpectedly his helmet-mounted GoPro camera slipped out and fell while it was switched on.

The camera went crashing down to ground while recording 360-degree footage and landed in one piece, despite the massive fall.

But the video turned out to be way more interesting when an inquisitive pig came to investigate the matter and see if it was worthy of being a snack.

camera falls from airplane pic.twitter.com/jXASyjk1j7 — △⃒⃘ ross poldark's tricorn △⃒⃘ (@iatemuggles) February 17, 2020

The video was originally shared by the farmer on whose property it landed after he scanned the footage.