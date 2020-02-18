Pre-Orders for BTS’ Latest Album Hit South Korea’s All-Time Record

Pre-orders for BTS’ "Map of the Soul: 7", set for official release on Friday, reached 4.02 million copies, marking the biggest pre-order volume ever for a South Korean album.

According to music distributor Dreamus Company, the new album, as of 17 February, hit 4.02 million pre-orders, widening the gap even further with the group’s previous albums. The album had previously sold 3.42 million copies within a week of it becoming available for pre-order on 9 January.

According to the tracklist released on Monday, the new album has 20 tracks, including the lead song "ON". It also includes five hit songs from BTS' previous album, "Map of the Soul: Persona", which was released on 12 April 2019 and hit the charts in 80 countries.

The video for the single “'Boy with love” featuring American singer Halsey broke another record in typical BTS style: with more than 74 million views in the first 24 hours. The group had also performed at the 63rd Grammy awards in January, yet their performance was limited to a collaboration with Lil Nas X.

"Map of the Soul: 7" will be the K-pop phenomenon’s fourth full album after the third full album “Love Yourself: Tear", which was released on 18 May 2018. It is due to be released on 21 February.