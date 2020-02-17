Russian Obscenity for Name, Porn as Visuals to Music Video: Rammstein Frontman Launches New Project

Till Lindemann and his band, German heavy metal stars Rammstein, have never ceased to provide their fans with somewhat borderline content, making shock visuals their thing. The singer has recently launched a solo project which has taken a provocation onto a new level.

German musician Till Lindemann, who shot to fame as the frontman of Rammstein, has launched a new project, titled Na Chui, which sounds like a popular Russian taboo expression. The video to the first released track "Till the End", in which Lindemann experimented with dance music, has shaken foundations further as it is a hardcore porn-like clip.

The German music star has not only provided a soundtrack for this creation as he appeared in the video himself, playing an active role in the action. For this video, fragments from his earlier daring premiere, "Platz Eins", were used.

The clip, which opens with a pretty innocent scene of Till Lindemann cleaning a floor in a hotel, evolves into a bizarre compilation of footage of what looks like scenes from of an orgy, featuring several women and the musician, shots of him lying on a hospital bed and a video from a 1970s' style fashion show.

The edited version is available on YouTube, while fans can watch the unabridged clip on a popular adult movie platform for money.

Last year, Lindemann and his band Rammstein landed in hot water after posting a teaser to their music video with allusions to Nazi concentration camps and the suffering of their prisoners.

It featured four band members wearing what appear to be camp inmate uniforms with yellow stars and standing on the gallows.

President of the German Central Council of Jews Josef Schuster warned against commercially exploiting the Holocaust in response to the clip. In contrast, the German Central Council of Jews' former president, Charlotte Knobloch, told Bild that "the band had crossed the line", slamming the exploitation and trivialisation of the Holocaust as irresponsible.