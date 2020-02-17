‘The Master is Back’: Fans Ecstatic as Jordan Peterson’s Daughter Shares a Family Pic From Russia

Canadian psychology guru Jordan Peterson was recently brought to Russia to seek emergency drug detox treatment following a complicated anxiety therapy, his daughter Mikhaila has revealed.

Jordan Peterson, a renowned clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Toronto, was pictured looking happy and recovered while posing alongside his family in a restaurant in Russia. The photo, shared by Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila on her Instagram, was met with a great sense of relief by the professor’s fans, following some worrying reports that he has been balancing on the brink of life and death for some time.

“Polished off a томагавк [tomahawk] for the first time in a while with this guy right here. Great night”, Mikhaila captioned the pic featuring her father and daughter Scarlett, accompanying it with a few smiley faces.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Mikhaila Peterson (@mikhailapeterson) 16 Фев 2020 в 12:09 PST

“Amazing!!! The master is back!!!!”, one fan rushed to post.

“So glad to see him doing better”, another Instagram user commented.

“Best wishes to Dr. Peterson in his prompt recovery”, someone wrote.

Many fans noticed that the professor looked good in the photo; although some also pointed out that he has changed a lot since he was last seen in public.

The flurry of comments and likes around the post is not surprising, following the uproar Mikhaila recently created by revealing to the public that Peterson had been brought to Russia for detox treatment in a critical condition and his family’s “extreme desperation” after several unsuccessful rehab stints undertaken at North American hospitals.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Mikhaila Peterson (@mikhailapeterson) 7 Фев 2020 в 1:57 PST

Peterson was prescribed the psychoactive drug benzodiazepine a few years ago to treat anxiety caused by a severe autoimmune response to food but the dose of the medication was increased last year after his wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The drug has made him suffer “both a physical dependency and a paradoxical (opposite to the intended effect) reaction to the medication”, according to Mikhaila, causing him “unbearable discomfort” and even, as a side effect, made him “suicidal”.

In the words of Peterson’s daughter, these symptoms were believed to be caused by physical addiction, rather than psychological issues.

Mikhaila earlier said in a video that her father’s health has been improving since he’s been in Russia and that “his sense of humour was back”. His daughter noted that although he was “off the horrible medication”, Peterson still has a long road ahead to reach a full recovery.