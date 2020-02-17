NASA Publishes Astonishing 'Postcard From the Edge of Space' - Photo

NASA has shared a photo, showing the edge of space, where clouds in the highest layer of the atmosphere are illuminated by the Sun.
The photo that was taken by the International Space Station (ISS) at the altitude of 269 miles (433 km) above the Pacific Ocean features noctilucent clouds, or night-shining clouds, which are visible only when the Sun is below the Earth's horizon.
A postcard from the edge of space. These electric-blue clouds are only visible when the Sun is below the Earth's horizon and illuminates them. Pictured from 269 miles above the South Pacific on an orbiting International Space Station, noctilucent clouds, or night shining clouds, are the highest clouds in the Earth's atmosphere. Image Credit: NASA #NASA #Space #clouds #horizon #spacestation
