'Desire to Increase India's Military Capabilities': Ad Seeking 'Patriotic' Bride Creates Uproar

New Delhi (Sputnik): Matches are made in heaven, they say but in India most matches are arranged through 4 cm X 4 cm matrimonial ads in newspapers. The potential candidates are listed separately in different sections of castes, but many appear to focus on age, as well as a prospective bride or groom’s physical appearance, rather than caste.

A newspaper clipping of a matrimony advertisement from the Indian state of Bihar seeking a suitable match for an unemployed youth has created a social media uproar.

Many viewed it as not only sexist in nature but also objectionable for expecting bizarre qualities in the prospective bride, including patriotism, beauty, excellent cooking skills, wealth, and even a "desire to increase India's military capabilities".

Indian Hindu Brahmin looking for a bride who is an extremist yet compassionate, patriotic, powerful, rich, expert in child raising, military capabilities and an excellent cook.



But he himself is unemployed right now.



The particular advertisement is being called out for different reasons: to begin with, the unemployed youth seeking a bride with as many qualities as possible.

​A user tweeted in Hindi: "You will expect everything from a girl or you will also do something. At least drink a glass of water on your own".

A lot of women in Indian families usually serve food and water to the rest of the family. A breadwinner man, bothering to help himself with a glass of water at times instead of asking the wife to do so for him, is used as a dig in families.

Presently not working But wants everything.

He is a born brahmin.

The long list of expected qualities stated in the advertisement included the woman not only being from the same caste but also fair, beautiful, very loyal, very trustworthy, loving, caring, brave, powerful, and rich.

Some netizens are also linking the man who placed the advert with Hindu organisations such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh.

Very fair complexion, educated, who will increase India's military & sport capabilities by raising children & earning for home, apart from doing all household chores, & who will never ask for divorce' 😂😂

​Along with all the other qualities, she should be an extremist but compassionate, an expert in child-raising, and an excellent cook from Jharkhand or Bihar.

look at the positive side "expert in child raising " that can mean he is willing to marry a woman who is already a mother .

Some netizens suggested potential matches as well.

