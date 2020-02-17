Escaping From Reality: Do Bollywood Award Ceremonies Need to Learn Something From the West?

New Delhi (Sputnik): With the winners of the People’s Choice, BAFTA, and Oscars already in the books, the Hollywood award season is literally over and what a season it was: from recognising “Non-English” films like “Parasite” to impassioned speeches, international award galas made headlines for many reasons.

While many social media users applauded the winners of the biggest awards in the US and speeches by Hollywood actors like Joaquin Phoenix and Rebel Wilson who lamented the “all white line up” and “lack of diversity”, others called for a boycott to a recently held awards ceremony in India.

#BoycottFilmfareAwards is trending on Twitter with netizens trolling the Filmfare Awards 2020 for ignoring serious works by stars like Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut in films such as “Sonchiriya” and “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” and giving as many as 13 awards to “Gully Boy”, a film that was reportedly a remake of the Hollywood film ”8 mile”.

#BoycottFilmfareAwards they simply ignored #SushantSinghRajput who gave two powerful performances #Sonchiriya #Chhichhore , song of these movies are far better than gully boy and #NaveenPoliShetty #Acid he didn't get even any nomination.. Chhi chhi #FilmfareAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/qsoz8Tsqc4 — Pallabi (@confused_soul14) February 17, 2020

​“Gully Boy” also won the best lyrics award for the song “Tu Nanga hi toh aaya hai (You are born nude)” over the patriotic song “Terri Mitti” from the Akshay Kumar-starring film “Kesari” and this has upset not only social media users but also the lyricist himself who posted that he is saying “Goodbye to Awards” after such disrespect.

The award ceremony was also questioned for giving Alia Bhatt the best actress trophy for an extended cameo and the best female debut award to Ananya Pandey for a role that was “worth ignoring”. A section of social media users feels it was a sheer promotion of “nepotism”.

Alia Bhatt got filmfare for her 15 min extended cameo and Ananya Pandey got it for SOTY2.

Now thats Meryl Steep and Kate Winslet type acting masterclass.#Filmfare2020 pic.twitter.com/rcFP5rSdky — Pr@jju B@b@ (@prajju_pj) February 15, 2020

#BoycottFilmFare @ColorsTV @filmfare @karanjohar Stop doing Nepotism in Filmfare. Public made Filmfare such a huge brand, Don't ruin it. As a Viewers, we clearly understand that there was landslide favouritism and nepotism for a such film. — Avijit Roychoudhury (@avijitr321) February 17, 2020

​This is not the first time that this prominent Indian award ceremony has made into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as previously famous Indian actor Rishi Kapoor bragged about how he had to buy a “Filmfare Best Actor award” for his film “Bobby”.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Kangana Ranaut boycotting award ceremonies for holding “no importance” in their life definitely makes people ponder about the authenticity of such events.

But is ignoring such gatherings the only solution?

Internationally, one has witnessed how such platforms are used to create revolutions through speeches, address rather taboo topics, and pave the way for generations to come through inclusivity and diversity.

Here's a look back on what kind of impressions award gala nights internationally left in the minds of moviegoers and fans:

Joaquin Phoenix lifted the Best Actor Award for his role in Todd Phillips' “Joker” at this year’s BAFTA. In his acceptance speech, the actor slammed the gala event for coming up with an all-white line-up in the best actor category and admitted that he felt “conflicted, because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege”.

He added that with this move, “we send a very clear message to people of colour that you’re not welcome here”.

Next was Rebel Wilson, who touched upon the lack of female names in this year’s BAFTA nominations. She listed the names of the five men nominated for the category and added: “I look at the exceptional daring talent nominated in this category, and I don’t think I could do what they do. Honestly, I just don’t have the balls".

However, Bong Joon-ho, the director of the award-winning film "Parasite", probably became a symbol of diversity at the Oscars, as his film scooped up four statuettes, having also made history as the first non-English-language film to win an Academy award for Best Picture.

The social thriller also won other honours like Best International Feature, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director for Bong.

Actor Brad Pitt picked up his first acting Oscar for his work in the film “Once Upon A Time ….in Hollywood”. His political and emotional speech referencing John Bolton, Donald Trump's former adviser, left some of the guests laughing.

"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week", he quipped.

While all these “powerful names” ensured to set the right example, they too were criticised for using movie awards to make political statements and using ghostwriters to push their own agenda.

But the point to take home here is that at least Hollywood's A-listers made the move and didn't remain silent like their Indian counterparts.