Register
10:36 GMT17 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Models display creations by Masuma Namjoshi during International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Rocks, a pre-awards event of the 20th IIFA awards in Mumbai, India, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

    Escaping From Reality: Do Bollywood Award Ceremonies Need to Learn Something From the West?

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107761/81/1077618117.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202002171078332715-escaping-from-reality-do-bollywood-award-ceremonies-need-to-learn-something-from-the-west/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): With the winners of the People’s Choice, BAFTA, and Oscars already in the books, the Hollywood award season is literally over and what a season it was: from recognising “Non-English” films like “Parasite” to impassioned speeches, international award galas made headlines for many reasons.

    While many social media users applauded the winners of the biggest awards in the US and speeches by Hollywood actors like Joaquin Phoenix and Rebel Wilson who lamented the “all white line up” and “lack of diversity”, others called for a boycott to a recently held awards ceremony in India.

    #BoycottFilmfareAwards is trending on Twitter with netizens trolling the Filmfare Awards 2020 for ignoring serious works by stars like Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut in films such as “Sonchiriya” and “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” and giving as many as 13 awards to “Gully Boy”, a film that was reportedly a remake of the Hollywood film ”8 mile”.

    ​“Gully Boy” also won the best lyrics award for the song “Tu Nanga hi toh aaya hai (You are born nude)” over the patriotic song “Terri Mitti” from the Akshay Kumar-starring film “Kesari” and this has upset not only social media users but also the lyricist himself who posted that he is saying “Goodbye to Awards” after such disrespect.

    The award ceremony was also questioned for giving Alia Bhatt the best actress trophy for an extended cameo and the best female debut award to Ananya Pandey for a role that was “worth ignoring”. A section of social media users feels it was a sheer promotion of “nepotism”.

    ​This is not the first time that this prominent Indian award ceremony has made into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as previously famous Indian actor Rishi Kapoor bragged about how he had to buy a “Filmfare Best Actor award” for his film “Bobby”.

    Meanwhile, Bollywood superstars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Kangana Ranaut boycotting award ceremonies for holding “no importance” in their life definitely makes people ponder about the authenticity of such events.

    But is ignoring such gatherings the only solution?

    Internationally, one has witnessed how such platforms are used to create revolutions through speeches, address rather taboo topics, and pave the way for generations to come through inclusivity and diversity.

    Here's a look back on what kind of impressions award gala nights internationally left in the minds of moviegoers and fans:

    Joaquin Phoenix lifted the Best Actor Award for his role in Todd Phillips' “Joker” at this year’s BAFTA. In his acceptance speech, the actor slammed the gala event for coming up with an all-white line-up in the best actor category and admitted that he felt “conflicted, because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege”.

    He added that with this move, “we send a very clear message to people of colour that you’re not welcome here”.

    Next was Rebel Wilson, who touched upon the lack of female names in this year’s BAFTA nominations. She listed the names of the five men nominated for the category and added: “I look at the exceptional daring talent nominated in this category, and I don’t think I could do what they do. Honestly, I just don’t have the balls".

    However, Bong Joon-ho, the director of the award-winning film "Parasite", probably became a symbol of diversity at the Oscars, as his film scooped up four statuettes, having also made history as the first non-English-language film to win an Academy award for Best Picture.

    The social thriller also won other honours like Best International Feature, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director for Bong.

    Actor Brad Pitt picked up his first acting Oscar for his work in the film “Once Upon A Time ….in Hollywood”. His political and emotional speech referencing John Bolton, Donald Trump's former adviser, left some of the guests laughing.

    "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week", he quipped.

    While all these “powerful names” ensured to set the right example, they too were criticised for using movie awards to make political statements and using ghostwriters to push their own agenda.

    But the point to take home here is that at least Hollywood's A-listers made the move and didn't remain silent like their Indian counterparts. 

    Related:

    Netizens Wow as Joaquin Phoenix Slams All-White Line-Up in BAFTA Acceptance Speech
    Oscar-Winning Parasite Movie Boosts Sales of Firm Producing Spanish Crisps - Report
    Tags:
    GoldenGlobe, Oscar, BAFTA, hero, star, Bollywood, actors
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora presents a creation by Varun Chkkilam during the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort fashion show in Mumbai on February 14, 2020.
    The Captivating Beauty of Saree: Highlights of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse