NBA Fans, Netizens Struck Dumb by Chaka Khan's National Anthem Rendition During 2020 All-Star Game

National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star weekend attracted wide public and media attention, as this year, with Lebron James' team and Giannis Antetokounmpo's team mostly about paying tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

An overcrowded United Center in Chicago fell silent for several moments before the 69th NBA All-Star game, as some 21,000 fans paid their respects to Lebron James. Before the start of the game, Chaka Khan performed 'The Star Spangled Banner', chosing her own unique way of singing the national anthem.

Fans in the stands, celebrity guests and even NBA star players were bemused with Khan's singing style choices.

Netizens instantly took to social media, unpacking an arsenal of mocking posts.

Chaka Khan is a legend and an icon! That rendition of the Star Spangled Banner was terrible. #NBAAllStar2020 — Eric with a sí (@HanSolo_1976) February 17, 2020

😭😭😭y’all finna leave Chaka alone https://t.co/yZ0OAkrFSU — Hans (@HansTheProphet) February 17, 2020

Chaka Khan singing the Star Spangled Banner at the NBA All Star Game. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kmfPNkCTcx — Cry me a Liver (@crymealiver1) February 17, 2020

Me trying to figure out why it’s so hard for the NBA to find a good singer for the national anthem as Chaka Khan screeches in my ear.... pic.twitter.com/aXzLicnFcA — I wish I cared enough (@LashaeMari) February 17, 2020

Chaka Khan singing the national anthem for this year's NBA All-Star Game has ominous shades of Fergie's rendition 2 years ago! They both can't carry a tune if it was a suitcase when it comes to singing the national anthem! 😑 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/BjC3lYM9ND — Roderick Harper (@rodharper) February 17, 2020

NBA Players in this All-Star game wore No. 2 and No. 24 on their jerseys to honor Kobe Bryant, while the game’s format paid tribute to the well-respected sports hero.