Netizens Shocked as Klobuchar, Steyer Cannot Name Incumbent Mexican President

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire activist and entrepreneur Tom Steyer - both Democratic presidential contenders - could not remember the name of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a recent interview.

"What do you know about the Mexican president?", a Telemundo journalist asked Klobuchar, who first attempted to dodge the query.

"What I will tell you is that I will visit Mexico in the first 100 days", Klobuchar answered.

The journalist, however, continued: "But do you know who he is?"

"I know that he is the Mexican president", Klobuchar responded, finally saying "no" when asked directly whether she could name him.

"Don't you think it would be important, if you're running for president, to know who is the president of Mexico, the country to the south of the United States, is because it affects so many Americans?", the Telemundo journalist inquired. Steyer simply replied that he had forgotten the incumbent Mexican president's name. The short scene from the Telemundo interview with Klobuchar and Steyer instantly went viral on social media.

​Many netizens were puzzled that potential Oval Office occupants could not remember the name of the president of Mexico - a neighboring nation culturally and economically bound to the United States.

The controversial interview appears ahead of the Nevada caucuses, in which Democratic candidates must gain support in a state with a significant number of Latino voters.

The Nevada caucuses will be held on 22 February. Senator Bernie Sanders currently remains the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential race.