Trump Ignites Netizens After Motorcade Takes Runway Lap at Daytona 500

US President Donald Trump is the fourth president to serve as grand marshal at a Daytona race, and the second to do so at the iconic Daytona 500, following former US President George W. Bush, who served as grand marshal in 2004.

US President Donald Trump took a lap in the presidential state car on the Daytona International Speedway during the opening ceremony of the 62nd annual Daytona 500 vehicles race in Florida on Sunday, before telling the drivers to start their engines.

Trump arrived to the event, the season-opener of the US car-racing NASCAR Cup Series, on Air Force One. The president and his convoy later entered the racetrack, completing one lap while receiving the loud cheers of the audience. Trump then delivered a pre-race campaign stump speech to the apparently adoring crowd.

The president’s participation in pre-race events at the 500-mile race, the most high-profile NASCAR event of the year, sparked various reaction on social media.

One user tweeted a photoshopped version of the video of the president’s vehicle entering the runway, adding soundtrack music from popular car racing movie ‘Fast & Furious’ and footage of the president's car testing from 2016.

Trump doing a lap at the #DAYTONA500 is so much better with the music from Fast & Furious.

Many others declared that “leftists” and “liberals” would "lose their minds" after watching Trump's presidential motorcade turn the Sunday event into a reelection campaign rally.

Leftist heads are exploding watching Trump rile up his base in Florida at the #Daytona500



RT to refresh their memory!