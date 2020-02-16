'Dennis the Penis': Phallic-Shaped Weather Warning for UK Leaves Netizens in Stitches

Some cheeky netizens proceeded to coin a new name for the storm, a reference to the rude shape they witnessed in a weather broadcast.

It appears that BBC viewers were treated to a somewhat unexpected and possibly amusing spectacle as they were looking for updates on Storm Dennis, which has descended upon Britain.

As the broadcaster relayed the Met Office’s amber warning, quite a few viewers noted that the shape of said warning over Wales vaguely resembled a male sexual organ, and proceeded to have a laugh about it online.

Thank goodness this storm is named #StormDennis and not “Daphne” or something like that. A giant orange penis is sitting over Wales 😳 pic.twitter.com/fOj6pl2ybO — Linda Dykes (@DrLindaDykes) February 15, 2020

storm dennis is Very Rude.

first he makes it so can’t do anything away from my house,

and then he draws a penis around it.



zero stars. pic.twitter.com/q45iXnm5Fs — ✨l❄️z✨ (@looozzzzzz) February 15, 2020

I see the BBC is reporting that Storm Dennis is bringing a giant penis to Wales today. pic.twitter.com/b85DNr7yMg — Alan Rodgers (@AlanRodgers01) February 15, 2020

​Some even suggested an alternative name for the weather phenomenon in question.

The second storm in a week hit Britain on Saturday, Storm Dennis prompted flooding alerts for many parts of the country and ended up disrupting flights and train services just as many schools start their half-term holidays.