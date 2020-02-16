Snake Catcher Struggles to Rescue Cobra After it Slithers Into House in India - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): A family in India narrowly escaped death after a massive venomous snake slithered into their house, causing chaos across the neighbourhood.

An uninvited guest in a house in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu stunned an entire neighbourhood when it was found to be a huge snake hiding in a house.

A 2-minute 22-second long video clip shared on Twitter shows a snake rescuer struggling to capture the enormous cobra as it tried to slither away from his clutches.

It seems like the serpent put up quite a show for the neighbours who gathered to watch the hair-raising moment.