Snake Catcher Struggles to Rescue Cobra After it Slithers Into House in India - Video

An uninvited guest in a house in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu stunned an entire neighbourhood when it was found to be a huge snake hiding in a house.
A 2-minute 22-second long video clip shared on Twitter shows a snake rescuer struggling to capture the enormous cobra as it tried to slither away from his clutches.
It seems like the serpent put up quite a show for the neighbours who gathered to watch the hair-raising moment.
சமயல் அறையில் கொப்பரை பார்த்திருப்பீர்கள் ... கோப்ரா பார்த்திருக்கிறீர்களா 😅😇— T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) February 16, 2020
What a fabulous specimen 😍😍😍
Notice how this #KindCobra is only trying to get away even while being dragged. Most #snakes try to slither away, unless spooked or provoked.#Cobra #ManAnimalConflict pic.twitter.com/68LopdMJEt
All comments
Show new comments (0)