Daredevil Indian Man Pulls Out Massive Python Coiled Around Bike's Wheel - Photos

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a terrifying moment that has since gone viral, a gigantic python found itself in a helpless position after a man riding a bike drove over the unfortunate snake in India's Uttar Pradesh.

In an incident that took place in the town of Kushinagar in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a man, identified only by his first name Rahul rescued an enormous snake with his bare hands and without any safety gear after the serpent got entangled in a bike.

The pictures, going viral on social media, show a python wrapped around the rear wheel of the bike and a man pulling it out as people watched the bizarre incident unfolding.

Those gathered tried to reach the forest department for help but one of the bystanders volunteered to rescue the snake and jumped into action.