'Happy Valentines': Wheel of Fortune's Use of 'Italian Sausage' Leaves Online Crowd in Stitches

While some netizens seemed rather amused with the puzzle's contents, others insisted that there was nothing funny about it.

The popular American gaming show “Wheel of Fortune” has recently enjoyed quite a bit of attention online due to one particular puzzle its participants had to solve.

As one of the contestants finally managed to solve the puzzle in question, the audience was left to marvel at the somewhat risque message it contained, “Brushing Up on My Italian Sausage”.

​According to the New York Post, even the show's host Pat Sajak “joined in on the laughter”, describing the revealed phrase as a “grilling expression”.

Many social media users appeared amused with this turn of events, with some cheekily suggesting that it might've been some kind of an elaborate reference to Valentine's Day.

​There were also those, however, who insisted that the puzzle in question was not actually as “kinky” as other believed, though not everyone seemed thrilled with their reasoning.

