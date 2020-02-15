What List? Trump's Tweet on Being No. 1 and Modi No. 2 on Facebook Doesn't Go Well with Netizens

US President Donald Trump, known for his unfiltered tweets, expressed excitement on Saturday about his visit to India in a way that raised eyebrows online.
Expressing 'great honour', he has once again referred to an alleged conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who, according to POTUS, told Trump he was Number one on Facebook.
And now it appears that the person who has nearly caught up with him is none other than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting Trump to refer to the prime minister as 'Number 2'.
Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that “Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.” Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020
To make matters worse, the claim doesn't seem to have any factual basis to lend it fibre, as neither Trump nor Modi have the most followers or the most likes on the platform.
Netizens were quick to swoop in and cry foul, with many pointing out a second meaning of "Number two".
oh my god! is Mr. #Modi, number 2 ???? #punintended— Souvik Nath (@I_SouvikNath) February 15, 2020
If it's follower count Trump or Zuckerberg were referring to, that would be wrong. Trump's official page has 25 million likes and 26.8 million followers. That's far behind former president Barack Obama, who has 54.7 million likes and 53.2 million followers.— Jaye (@tallgirlL) February 15, 2020
Number 1 what, exactly? pic.twitter.com/zaamZOFOQ1— Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) February 15, 2020
Please stay in India.— The Whole Truth (@andberg1) February 15, 2020
Mr. President, you’ll always be number 2. A great big steaming pile of number 2. #TrumpIsImpeachedForLife— Trump On Drugs (@TrumpOnDrugs) February 14, 2020
No, no, you’re definitely number two.— Abraxsys (@Abraxsys) February 15, 2020
Many others, however, were quick to throw their support behind Trump:
Indians love Modi and Trump. Welcome to India @realDonaldTrump 🙏👌🤘 pic.twitter.com/clpbLJU37T— Sidekick (@_Frondeur_) February 15, 2020
Number 1 for American Patriots too!— Smussie Gillette (@SmussieGillette) February 14, 2020
INCREDIBLE!! You deserve to be #1 Mr. President!!— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 14, 2020
President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, best friends! pic.twitter.com/x3ARjjOaVw— Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 14, 2020
While Trump has 25 million likes on his Facebook page, Modi has 44 million likes as of Saturday morning.
Ahead of Trump’s visit, among many preparations, a 6-7 feet high wall is reportedly being erected to cover the slum area on an estimated 600-metre stretch in Modi’s home state Gujarat.
Trump is visiting India for the first time after becoming US President in November 2016. Both countries are likely to hold discussions on a range of issues involving sectors such as trade and defence as well as regional and international security.
All comments
Show new comments (0)