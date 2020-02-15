What List? Trump's Tweet on Being No. 1 and Modi No. 2 on Facebook Doesn't Go Well with Netizens

New Delhi (Sputnik): The excitement about Donald Trump's visit to India, set for 24-25 February, seems high on both ends: while India is building a wall along the route from the Ahmedabad airport to hide the slums from view in Modi’s home state Gujarat ahead of POTUS' trip, Trump is boasting about the closeness with the Indian PM on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump, known for his unfiltered tweets, expressed excitement on Saturday about his visit to India in a way that raised eyebrows online.

Expressing 'great honour', he has once again referred to an alleged conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who, according to POTUS, told Trump he was Number one on Facebook.

And now it appears that the person who has nearly caught up with him is none other than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting Trump to refer to the prime minister as 'Number 2'.

Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that “Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.” Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

To make matters worse, the claim doesn't seem to have any factual basis to lend it fibre, as neither Trump nor Modi have the most followers or the most likes on the platform.

Netizens were quick to swoop in and cry foul, with many pointing out a second meaning of "Number two".

If it's follower count Trump or Zuckerberg were referring to, that would be wrong. Trump's official page has 25 million likes and 26.8 million followers. That's far behind former president Barack Obama, who has 54.7 million likes and 53.2 million followers. — Jaye (@tallgirlL) February 15, 2020

​Many others, however, were quick to throw their support behind Trump:

Indians love Modi and Trump. Welcome to India @realDonaldTrump 🙏👌🤘 pic.twitter.com/clpbLJU37T — Sidekick (@_Frondeur_) February 15, 2020

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, best friends! pic.twitter.com/x3ARjjOaVw — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 14, 2020

While Trump has 25 million likes on his Facebook page, Modi has 44 million likes as of Saturday morning.

Ahead of Trump’s visit, among many preparations, a 6-7 feet high wall is reportedly being erected to cover the slum area on an estimated 600-metre stretch in Modi’s home state Gujarat.

Trump is visiting India for the first time after becoming US President in November 2016. Both countries are likely to hold discussions on a range of issues involving sectors such as trade and defence as well as regional and international security.