'Angel in the Sky': Rare Natural Phenomenon Captured on Photo in UK

Lee Howdle, 33, had been walking in the High Peak area of Derbyshire, England, UK, when he noticed a rare weather phenomenon that appeared as a ghostly 'angel in the sky' surrounded by a rainbow-like halo.
Called a Brocken Spectre, this effect occurs when a person who observes it stands above the surface of a cloud, while the sun is behind them.
Lee captured that special moment on camera, and the image has been widely shared online since then.
"I have never seen this before in my life. I read about it once on the internet. It’s really amazing and I feel very blessed to have captured such a magical moment," Lee said as quoted by Metro.
