‘Pet Cam’: Who is Watching Who?

Video surveillance systems were until recently only available to special services. With the development of the market for multimedia devices, tracking equipment has become extremely affordable, and it has become possible to select the best technology for solving specific problems.

If one of your pets starts to misbehave while you're away or you fret that your furry friend may run away, installing a video surveillance system could be the answer.

This cat owner decided to set-up the camera in the living room. However, the cat instantly walked up to the camera and stared into the lens almost as if it knew precisely what was going on.