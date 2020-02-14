They're Back: Snake-Like UFO Spotted Over Florida Again - Video

Residents of the United States continue to share photos and videos of unusual luminous objects in the sky; this time, one was spotted in Florida.

The short video was taken on 10 February near a hotel in the city of Kissimmee. In the video, a bright white object is seen moving swiftly through the clouds.

After moving for some time, the unidentified flying object flashes and disappears.

Over 2019 there have been a number of videos showing UFO-like objects hovering in the sky over Florida.

Recently, an UFO sighting happened during a live stream conducted by NASA of the International Space Station.