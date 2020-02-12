Register
19:10 GMT12 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Confederate flag

    Photo: US Students Pose With Swastika, Confederate Flag at MLK High School

    © CC BY 2.0 / Edward Stojakovic / Confederate Flag
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107781/04/1077810445.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202002121078298767-photo-us-students-pose-with-swastika-confederate-flag-at-mlk-high-school/

    A US high school is conducting an investigation after a photo of some students who attend Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California, were seen posing with a swastika and a Confederate flag while making a hand gesture that has been associated with white nationalism.

    In the photo, eight students are seen posing in front of a Trump 2020 banner and a Confederate flag. One male student is holding a swastika sign, while another student is making the “OK” hand gesture.

    ​The gesture is performed by touching the tips of your forefinger and thumb together in an “O” shape, extending the other three fingers out straight and separating them. “The ‘OK’ hand gesture hoax originated in February 2017 when an anonymous 4channer announced ‘Operation O-KKK,’ telling other members that ‘we must flood Twitter and other social media websites … claiming that the OK hand sign is a symbol of white supremacy,’” an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) blog post on the topic reads. However, the gesture is now considered a hate symbol by the ADL.

    In a letter sent to parents on Friday, Michael West, the school’s principal, confirmed that the school immediately started an investigation of the incident but did not find any “evidence of planning or intent to commit unlawful acts or to physically harm anyone.”

    "While we cannot provide specific details due to privacy laws, King High School is taking appropriate action to stop this kind of disruption to school and prevent it from recurring," West added.

    In a video uploaded to YouTube on Monday, West said that the school has established an Equity Committee for staff and students to develop programs to ensure “racial harmony and respect for all.” In addition, “Synergy Days” will be established by the school to “help participants recognize and respect each other’s differences but also value and appreciate all of [their] similarities.”

    “At this time in our country, the frank reality is that political and social views are strongly held by individuals. Individual views, while people are entitled to them, may be in direct conflict with those of others, our school and our district values. Teachers and staff, I implore you: join me in devoting time to talk with our students about diversity, tolerance, respect and how to use social media in a positive way,” West explained, without providing any information on whether the students in the photo would face any kind of discipline.

    A spokesperson for the Riverside Unified School District also recently told Southern California newspaper The Press-Enterprise that students at the school had the chance to express their concerns surrounding the incident at a forum on Friday.

    Related:

    Swastika Drawn on Head of Nursing Home Patient Suffering From Alzheimer’s Disease
    German Amusement Park Shuts Down Swastika-Looking Carousel Over Backlash
    Unknown Vandals Deface Tina Turner Mural with Nazi Swastika
    DHS Opens Investigation After Finding Swastika Scrawled on DC Building Wall
    Antarctic? US Police Fail to Catch ‘Nazi Turtles’ With Swastikas on Their Shells
    Tags:
    students, Trump, US, Confederate Flag, swastika
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse