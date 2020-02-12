Thank You for Being You: Bollywood’s Karan Johar Thanks Shah Rukh as Their Film Turns 10 Years

New Delhi (Sputnik): “My Name is Khan”, released in 2010, is an emotional story of a man suffering from Asperger’s Syndrome. He is on his way to meet the US president to tell him that “his name is Khan and he is not a terrorist”. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, has turned 10 years old.

In a long post on Instagram, Bollywood director Karan Johar has thanked superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Kajol for being rock-solid during the making of his film “My Name Is Khan”, which is celebrating 10 years on Wednesday.

“This will always remain an extremely special film for me”, said Karan, adding that he will “always be eternally grateful to” Shah Rukh Khan for just being himself and Kajol for being a “fabulous and incredible artist”.

Shah Rukh also took the Instagram to thank the team of the film for “making arguably the finest film” of their careers.









