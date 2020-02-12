Superhero We Need: Chinese Cat Wearing Face Mask Conquers Internet - Photos

A cat wearing a face mask in order to avoid the recent coronavirus outbreak was spotted in China and has in recent days become popular on social media.
The photo shows a cat on a leash, protected by medical gear with two holes for its eyes. The animal looks perfectly calm and is not trying to take off the mask.
Cats Need Face Mask Too In Wuhan...— Agus Susanto II (@Cobeh09) February 10, 2020
See... pic.twitter.com/wUuVe39UwQ
Netizens were amused by the feline and its caring owner, who sought to protect the pet from the infection.
作る予定じゃなかったんですけどね… pic.twitter.com/6WGQAy8GXr— めーちっさい (@meetissai) February 11, 2020
— DJLoliball Official (@loliball1) February 12, 2020
Of course, the cat became an inspiration for various artists, depicting it in various styles.
saw this cat with a hole on its face mask and its just too funny. lmao pic.twitter.com/pV6dlOT76P— ᗩᖴᖇO ᗰᗩᑎ | ʸᵃʷᵃ (@AmeiArts) February 9, 2020
— บิงซัง (@bingsang) February 11, 2020
— 夜音 (@nighttsound) February 10, 2020
