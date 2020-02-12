Superhero We Need: Chinese Cat Wearing Face Mask Conquers Internet - Photos

As the coronavirus spreads across China and other countries, many people are attempting to shield themselves and their families from the dangerous disease by wearing medical masks. But some have gone further, protecting even those who are not very likely to fall ill with the infection.

A cat wearing a face mask in order to avoid the recent coronavirus outbreak was spotted in China and has in recent days become popular on social media.

The photo shows a cat on a leash, protected by medical gear with two holes for its eyes. The animal looks perfectly calm and is not trying to take off the mask.

Cats Need Face Mask Too In Wuhan...

See... pic.twitter.com/wUuVe39UwQ — Agus Susanto II (@Cobeh09) February 10, 2020

​Netizens were amused by the feline and its caring owner, who sought to protect the pet from the infection.

— DJLoliball Official (@loliball1) February 12, 2020

​Of course, the cat became an inspiration for various artists, depicting it in various styles.