RIP Nessie: Netizens Mourn Loch Ness Monster After Mysterious Carcass Washes up on Beach in Scotland

The first mention of a monster hiding in Loch Ness dates back to 565. An Irish monk St. Columba allegedly saw a giant monster attacking a man and then him dragging under water. The story of a humongous creature lurking in the lake gained attention in 1933 when a road was built around the loch and several people reported seeing a giant monster.

A photo of a mysterious carcass that washed up on a beach in Scotland has prompted debates on social media with users saying that the remains of the eerie creature could be the famous Loch Ness monster. The picture posted by Fubar news on 9 February shows a long skeleton with massive vertebrae and two bones pointing upwards at the end of the body.

Social media users were left astounded by the photo with some saying that the carcass belongs to the Loch Ness monster. One user wrote: “Ogh, not Nessie". Another wrote: “Nessie poor soul". Other netizens thought that it could be a whale, an orca, a salt water crocodile with one user suggesting to contact a zoology department at a local university as the find would be very interesting.

Still others joked that the remains looked like the traditional Scottish dish Haggis, a savory pudding made of sheep liver, lungs, and heart and traditionally encased in the animal’s stomach.

Talk about the Loch Ness monster, which was first spotted in 565, continues unabated. Every year people claim to see a giant creature moving in the water. However, scientists dispute these claims, saying the sightings could be large eels, or catfish. They also say people can misidentify inanimate objects such as tree trunks or logs.