21:51 GMT11 February 2020
    Climate change activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference with climate activists and experts from Africa, in Stockholm, Sweden January 31, 2020

    Social Media Abuzz Amid Report Greta Thunberg Will Be Featured in BBC Documentary Series

    © REUTERS / TT NEWS AGENCY
    The climate activist's life is like a bizarre reality show, including her scolding world leaders, getting criticism from some powerful people, including Donald Trump, and travel struggles. After amassing 4 million Twitter followers and inspiring hundreds of thousands to protest, Thunberg may now also get to win over a TV audience.

    The Swedish-born teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg, will be featured in a documentary-style series dedicated to environmental and climate change issues. The show will be produced by the BBC’s Science Unit, which announced the event during its Showcase 2020.

    There is no information on how many episodes or seasons the Thunberg documentary will run, or when it will be aired, although the release detailed that the premiere would follow her international crusade on the front lines of global climate change. Travelling to unexpected places, Thunberg, 17, is to explore what must be done to limit climate change and its collateral damage.

    In the series, she will meet leading scientists, as well as political leaders and business heavyweights, to discuss scientific reasoning, while challenge them to work towards mitigating a global climate change catastrophe. The series also promises to take a closer look at the call to limit the aggregate global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, bringing together “a chorus of experts” to explain and prove the unambiguous assertion.

    Climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a news conference at the COP25 climate summit in Madrid, Spain, 9 December 2019. Thunberg is in Madrid, where a global UN-sponsored climate change conference is taking place
    © AP Photo / Andrea Comas
    No 'Greta Effect': Thunberg's Name Slumps in Popularity Among Newborns
    The series will not only focus on climate and environmental issues but also chart “her own journey into adulthood as she continues to be confronted by the real world consequences of inaction,” offering a peek into her life and the preparations for her strikingly resonant speeches.

    “To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet,” BBC Studios Executive Producer Rob Liddell said.

    The news that the young climate activist would be given additional air time, in addition to her numerous speeches, did not catch the fancy of some netizens.

    BBC, Sweden, Greta Thunberg
