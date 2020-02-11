In the Mood: Amorous Bull Pounces on Man in an Attempt to Hump Him - Video

Stray cattle are a problem in several parts of India but sometimes it gives people everywhere something to giggle about. In a video going viral on social media, a bull can be seen sniffing a man's buttocks, and perhaps having inhaled an attractive odour the lusty animal jumps on him in no time.
The man can be seen standing on a roadside with two other people.
I’m trying to understand what the cow was upto pic.twitter.com/NgsC08rvLq— Wendy.le.genius (@wendy_genius) February 8, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)