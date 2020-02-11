Register
05:36 GMT11 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Screenshot from Hunt_hike Instagram

    Danish Hunter Twins Labelled 'Killer Sl*ts' Receive Death Threats From Animal Rights Activists

    © Photo : Hunt_hike
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107828/31/1078283140.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202002111078282983-danish-hunter-twins-labelled-killer-slts-receive-death-threats-from-animal-rights-activists/

    Unperturbed by the hate messages they receive, the red-haired sisters who in their early days took part in the Danish edition of X-factor and performed as a band called Paint it Red, intend to continue “filling their freezer with high-quality game meat”.

    Rikke and Trine Jacobsen, 26-year-old twin sisters from Denmark, who have been hunting with their father since the age of ten, have received online abuse and even death threats from animal rights activists over the gory photographs of game posted on their Instagram.

    After years of following their father, Borup natives Rikke and Trine, a vet nurse and physiotherapist, have received their own hunting licenses and started an Instagram channel called Hunt & Hike. The assortment on their page includes a plethora of trophies, ranging from ducks and pheasants to deer and even boars. Some of the pictures posted include an assortment of guns, bloodied knives after a hunt, skinned carcasses and the sisters themselves posing with their kills.

    The photographs and the hunting stories posted frequently end up in the sisters receiving online abuse.

    “A guy said to me once, 'you may also suffer the same fate as the poor animals you are killing'. Another guy wrote me a message once that I was a 'killer sl*t'”, Rikke told The Sun.

    Unperturbed by the hate messages, the sisters intend to continue “filling their freezer with high-quality game meat”.

    “There is nothing like sitting down with a steak that you procured yourself by hunting”, Trine said, describing hunting as “the most self-sustainable you can get”. “Hunting gives you the freshest, healthiest and most ethically killed meat. That’s why we hunt”, she added.

    The Jacobsens described hunting and cooking meat they have hunted as a “gratifying experience”, adding that it adds to self-sufficiency and strengthens their friendship thorough “unforgettable experiences”.

    “The best thing with hunting or all kinds of adventures is to share it with the ones you love. Rikke and I are so close, and to have this together has brought us even closer”, Trine said.

    “The thought that we have this passion together is what I love, and it has brought us closer together with our father”, Rikke added.

    By Rikke's own admission, despite the smiling photographs, it's not uncommon for the hunters to feel remorse over their kills, because they they don't hate, but respect them.

    “We respect all wildlife and animals, even though we go hunting. We do not harvest wildlife, we kill and eat them, but we respect it. Without wildlife in our world, we would have nothing. So every time we kill, we say ‘thank you’ for the opportunity”, Rikke told The Mirror.

    In their teens, the Jacobsen twins rose to national fame by participating in the Danish X-Factor and forming a duo called Paint it Red.

    Related:

    Danish Right-Wing MEP: 'We Are Out of the EU by 2030'
    Tags:
    hate speech, hunting, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse